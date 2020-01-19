Alice Louise Gilmore, 97, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Owensboro. She was born on Jan. 9, 1923, in Daviess County, to the late William and Pearl (Knight) Underwood. Alice was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Gilmore; her daughter, Melinda Sue Whittaker; a son-in-law, Bryant Stiles; a sister; two brothers; great-granddaughter, Anna Grace Donaldson; and a niece, Sally Brown.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Gilmore and his wife, Julia, and Tony Bruce Gilmore and his wife, Donna; a daughter, Cherie Stiles; a son-in-law, Donnie Whittaker; eight grandchildren, Amy Donaldson (Todd), Jake Gilmore, Roger Whittaker (Sarah), Ashley Berry (Michael), Josh Gilmore, Dusty Gilmore, Christin Brown (Thomas), and Hannah Stiles; 13 great-grandchildren; a special friend, Randy Melton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at James H. Davis Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 W Third St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
