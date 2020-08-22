Alice Mae Boone, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Carmel Home. Born Feb. 28, 1932, in Daviess County to the late W.G. and Virdy Mae Luff Mattingly, Alice graduated from Daviess County High School (class of 1950). She was employed for 25 years at the Carmel Home, where she worked in the dietary department and assisted in decorating the facility. She was a faithful and devoted Catholic. Alice loved making crafts, sewing, gardening and watching UK basketball. She especially enjoyed holidays as she cooked for her family and was known to add sugar to almost every recipe. Along with her husband, Alice was co-owner of Boone’s Honda and could be seen tooling around town on her pink Honda 150.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boone also was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George W. Boone Sr., in 2002; and her four brothers, as she was the only girl and the last sibling to pass.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughters, Janie Cecil and husband Tim of Philpot and Ann Kilroy and husband Steve of Fort Mill, South Carolina; son, George “Billy” Boone Jr. and wife Sandy of Ocala, Florida; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for the family of Alice Boone will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will follow at a later time, with burial at Iron Ore Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation, please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Alice Boone may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented