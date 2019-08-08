GREENVILLE -- Alice Marie Peterson, 70, of Greenville, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 20, 1949, in Greenville, the daughter of Johnnie (Buddy) Teague and Virginia Maxine Wagoner Teague. Mrs. Peterson was a housewife and a homemaker and was a member of Carter Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Pete Peterson of Greenville; a son, Buddy (Mindy) Peterson of Louisville; a daughter, Jenny (Brannon) McIntosh of Greenville; four grandchildren, Jack Peterson, Ben Peterson, Sydney McIntosh and Lauryn McIntosh; and a brother, Ronnie (Sharon) Teague of Greenville.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville with Brother James Watkins officiating and nephew Brother Jeremy Teague assisting. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
