GREENVILLE — Alice Marie Piper Moore, 67, of Greenville, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Alice was a secretary for the Muhlenberg County Court House.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Teresa Piper; sisters Sue Wilkins, Barbara Anderson, Dixie Kelton and Nancy Reynolds; brothers Tommy Piper, Jimmy Piper, David Piper, Mike Piper and Tonto Piper.
Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery, Cleaton. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday.
