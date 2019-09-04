Alice Mildred Snyder, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. She was born Oct. 20, 1926, in Daviess County to the late Lonnie and Clara Kasinger. Alice retired after 35 years from General Electric and was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Collis Snyder; and siblings Cliff, James, Frankie, Lucille and Beulah.
Survivors include her sister, Doris Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial follows in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Heartland Villa for their loving care over the past five years.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 W. Third St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented