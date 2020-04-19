LEWISPORT — Alice Pryor Lytle, 77, of Lewisport, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday; April 18, 2020. Alice Faye Lytle was born May 22, 1942 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late James Conrad and Clarice Francis Hancock Pryor and was married to James Robert Lytle on February 23, 1962. Alice retired as a nurse from the Carmel Home after several years of service. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and taking care of her grandsons. In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jim Lytle; a son, Jeremy Lytle; three brothers, James Pryor, Harold Pryor, and Carol H. Pryor; and two sisters, Sarah Pryor Galloway, and Ida Clara Pryor.
Survivors include two sons, James R. Lytle, Jr. of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Joshua R. Lytle (Amanda) of Lewisport; two grandsons, Jonathan Lytle and Isaac Lytle; two brothers, Hugh Pryor of Beverly Hills, FL and Frank Pryor of Lewisport.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Joe Ed Wiles officiating. Private burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Alice’s services will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 11:00 A.M. Monday.
The Alice Pryor Lytle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
