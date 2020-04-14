Alice T. Anderson, 91, of Owensboro, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Alice was a waitress at the former Executive Inn and Gabe’s Tower and a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Survivors include brothers Paul Tomes and Hugh Denny Tomes.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private graveside services will be held Saturday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Alice’s family. Services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday at www.facebook.com/Muster-Funeral-
Homes-102816451369912.
