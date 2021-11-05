Alice Wakefield Fowlkes died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born March 20, 1934, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. After first attending Scottsville High School in Scottsville, Virginia, she graduated from Coffee Memorial High School in Florence, Alabama, in 1952, and then spent a year at Florence State Teachers College. Her employment history included stints at the Reynolds Aluminum Co., Pepperell Manufacturing Co., Tennessee Valley Authority and the Florence Times Tri-Cities Daily, as a staff writer in the newsroom. Upon moving to Owensboro first in 1963 and then again in 1970, she then became employed at the 18th Street Post Office in 1975 and retired from the USPS on Jan. 1, 1999, at the Bon Harbor location.
Alice leaves behind her daughters, Paige Fowlkes (Ron) Simon of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Inger Fowlkes Christabel of Hopkinsville, Billie (Mike) Grant of Taylor Mill and Leslie Fowlkes of Owensboro; grandchildren Ken Simon, Oklahoma City, Nick Simon of Redmond, Washington, and Eric Grant and Casey Grant of Taylor Mill.
Private services will be Friday. The family would like to thank the nurses at OHRH NICU unit, the Heartford House and Cardinal Cremation Society.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
