Alice Westerfield Gentry Ward, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Rommie and Gusta Ralph Westerfield. Alice was a member of Westside Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Daviess County High School and had worked at the DuPont Corporation as a secretary and also at Bacon’s Department Store. Alice was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice was also preceded in death by her first husband, Worley E. Gentry, in 1983; her daughters, Deborah K. Lanphear and Lori Cleaver; a grandson, Adam Lanphear; a great-grandson, Carter Mayfield; and three sisters, Winnie Vickers, Jean Pagan, and Ann Emmick.
Surviving are her husband, Donald R. Ward of Hartford; two sons, Ed Gentry, and wife, Lisa, of Utica and Scott Gentry and wife, Tracey, of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Kyle Lanphear (Kellie), Colin Lanphear (Mallory), Carrie Mullen (Greg), Will Gentry, Nikki Sims (Nick), Kristen Gentry, Ryan Gentry, Amanda Mullis (Andrew), and Kelsey Bow (Braedon); 17 great-grandchildren; and two sons-in-law, Brian Cleaver of Elizabethtown and David Lanphear and wife, Debbie, of Bowling Green.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
