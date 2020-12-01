BEECH GROVE — Alicia Jennings 61, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Alicia Ann Hunt was born March 7, 1959 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Freddie Eugene and Sylvia Joan Rightmyer Hunt and was married to Vernon Ray Jennings July 2, 1977. Alicia was vice president at Sebree Deposit Bank and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Alicia was most known for her compassion, selflessness, and both her dedication and fierce love for her family. The love she had for her family, especially for her husband, children and grandchildren was unprecedented and something to truly be admired. Alicia was preceded in death by her father, Freddie Hunt.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Vernon Jennings; two daughters, Brandy Bishop (Josh) of Owensboro and Whitney Franklin (Stephen) of West Louisville; four grandchildren, Braxton Bishop, Brinley Bishop, Adelynn Franklin, and Peyton Franklin; her mother, Sylvia O’Reilly (Tom) of Beech Grove; a brother, Gene Hunt (Lori) of Calhoun; and a sister, Benita Slott (Dan) of Evansville.
Private family services will be held at Wednesday, December 2nd at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Father Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will be in the Boston Cemetery in McLean County. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Alicia’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.
The Alicia Jennings family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Jennings’ Educational Fund (for her grandchildren’s education) C/O Sebree Deposit Bank; P.O. Box 96; Sebree, Kentucky 42455.
