Aliene Baker, 99, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Signature Healthcare — Hillcrest. She was born Jan. 30, 1921, in Los Angeles to the late Lewis and Lillian Hays. Aliene had been a secretary for her husband at the Malco Theaters for many years. She was a member of the Temple Adath Israel, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and enjoyed playing bridge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Baker, in 1993.
Surviving are her children, Eric L. Baker and Rebecca Ann Jackson; and her husband, Brian, all of Owensboro.
A private graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday at Adath Israel Cemetery in Owensboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
