BRADENTON, Fla. -- Alisha Miller Burris, 44, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. She was born Oct. 22, 1975, in Bloomington, Indiana, to Larry and Lana Miller. Alisha graduated from Indiana University, her master's from Austin Peay State University and also her Rank 1. She worked for the Sarasota County school system before going to work for Cenergistic of Dallas, Texas, where she was VP of the northeast region as an environmental consultant.
Alisha is survived by her husband, Greg Burris; a brother, Shawn Miller; grandmother Glenda Miller; mother-in-law Teresa and Wayne Wright; father-in-law Nolan and Cindy Burris; brothers-in-law Ryan Burris and Shaun and Amy Nonweiler; sister-in-law Michelle and Alex Brenner; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Alisha Miller Burris will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Myke Templeton officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Morgantown. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Memories and condolences for the family of Alisha Miller Burris may be left at www.glenncares.com.
