SAFETY HARDBOR, Fla. -- Alison Lea Alford of Safety Harbor died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. Alison was a very loving and caring woman and the first-born child of her parents, Richard and Vicki Alford.
In addition to her parents, Alison is survived by her sister, Nicole Berry (Scott), brother Matthew Alford (Christen), sister Kelsey Riggs (Anthony), and two nephews, Liam Berry and soon-to-be-born Alexander Riggs, aunt Bobbi Lynn Payne (David), uncle Dwain Alford (Terri), papaw Bobby Daugherty (Zane), cousins Luke Alford (Hilary), Laurie Shafer (Matt), Jordan Boone (Craig), Nathan Payne (Brittany), Aaron Payne, Sadie Davidson (Travis), Maria Payne, Illy Payne, Landon Payne, and numerous other much loved extended family relatives.
Alison was born on Oct. 12, 1978, in Bowling Green. She lived in Beaver Dam until 1983 when she moved with her parents to Louisville and then to Florida, where she ultimately grew up. Alison graduated from Berkeley Preparatory School and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Florida. She ultimately found her dream career as a highly-skilled editor of educational textbooks for the Pearson Corporation. She loved her family very much. Her kind nature also extended to her love for her pet dog (Jack) and cat (Papi). She was sweet, very smart, engaging and delightful to be around and had endearing expressions. She was very funny. She was a generous spirit and brightened anyone's day who she encountered. She has left an unfillable void and is deeply missed.
Funeral arrangements are with Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home with services on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be available before the services. Burial will follow the services at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater, Florida.
Commented