HARTFORD — Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was surrounded by her loving family when she gained her angel wings and was greeted in Heaven by her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born in Owensboro December 5, 2005, as the daughter of Stacie Dianne Abbott and Michael Edward Burgess.
She was the “First Hometown Hero”. She was a junior at Ohio County High School where she was a member of the Beta Club, Eagle Time, Winterguard, and maintained a grade point average of 3.9 during her journey. She loved God, her Momma, Dad, Larry, Madelynn, her family and her close friends, and her cats Shadow, Mr. Yin, and Brooke. She enjoyed drawing, all kinds of art, listening to music, doing photography, singing, sloths, basketball, softball, walking, going on adventures, car shows, flea markets, and watching Aladdin. She was a Christian, a firm believer in God and attended Hartford United Methodist Church.
Alivia Faith touched many lives. She loved her family and friends and was loved by all of those who were blessed to know her. She was a beacon of hope and an inspiration to her family and friends. Her smile shined like a bright light even in the darkest of times. Her faith in God inspired those who were blessed to know Alivia Faith.
She was preceded in death by her Papaw, Lonnie Abbott, and her great-grandmother, Shirley Farris.
Alivia Faith leaves behind her mother, Stacie Abbott (Larry Craig) of Hartford; her father, Michael Burgess of Hartford; her best friend and sister, Madelynn Rubino of Hartford; her grandparents, Mike and Jeanne Seay and Sheila Farris; her great-grandmother, Marie Hoover; her aunts, Robin (Marco) Morin, Ashley Abbott, and Angie Witt; her uncles, Josh Hall and Dwayne Abbott; her second mom, Erica Rubino; as well as her great aunts, many cousins, and a host of friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Alivia Faith Burgess will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Ohio County High School gymnasium with Pastor Jonathan McCree officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at Ohio County High School, 1400 South Main St., Hartford.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
