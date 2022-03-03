Allan Askins, 70, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home. He was born April 14, 1951, in Daviess County to the late George and Clarice Patton Askins. Allan was retired from PVF Supply Company and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed fishing and camping at Patoka Lake, watching Nascar, and was an avid UK basketball fan. Allan was the type of person that would help anyone he could.
He was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Mary Ann and Richard Mayfield, and two sisters-in-law, Linda Rumage and Rita Sullivan.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Dot Askins; two daughters, Melissa (Charles) Pettigrew of Owensboro and Kara (Jeremy) Wilson of Rockport, Indiana; four grandchildren, Madison (Victor) Baker of Philpot, Camryn Stahler of Owensboro, and Kasen and Kennedy Wilson of Rockport; two sisters, Mary (David) Millay and Brenda Reagan of Owensboro; two brothers, Lonnie (Nancy) Patton of Hopkinsville and Dale Askins of Owensboro; his in-laws, Jo (Gene) Foster, Rose (Jerry) Wilson, Frank (Vickie) Mayfield, Rachel Chapman, Donna (Donnie) Hagan, Janet Mayfield, Marsha (LuAnn) Mayfield, Norman Rumage, and Tom Sullivan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Allan will be from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private graveside services will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center in Owensboro.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
