Allan James Belew, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born May 12, 1958, in King City, California to Dorothy “Dot” Gray Scarbrough and the late Walter Allan Belew. Allan was a member of Restoration Church in Owensboro. He worked at River Valley Behavior Health for 32 years and at Old Hartford Hills where he was currently working conducting maintenance.
Allan loved his family and loved spending time with them. He had a passion for woodworking and crafted furniture and other items for his family. Allan was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Along with his father, Allan is preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Millay, and sister-in-law Brenda Simmons.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Millay Belew; mother, Dorothy “Dot” (Bill) Scarbrough; children, Jason (Stefanie) Belew of Philpot and Kimberly (Jordan) Camp of Utica; stepchildren, David Simmons and Lisa Simmons, both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Trevor Camp, Nora Camp, Jase Belew, Jacob Belew, Drew Robertson, David Phillips, Tiffany Simmons, Cody (Debbie) Simmons, and Emily (Darrius) McLevaine; great-grandchildren, Nolen Simmons, Madi Millay, Braxtyn Brown, Kora Brown, Tiptyn Brown, Faith Simmons, Coby Simmons, Mercedes Allgood, India Allgood, and Dakota Allgood; siblings, Steven Wayne Belew, Christine (Eric) Gronseth, Bob Scarbrough, Charles William “Bucky” Stanley, Gary Lee Stanley, and Leona Walls; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to the GoFundMe account, Help Allan Belew’s Loved Ones Lay Him to Rest.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to the GoFundMe account, Help Allan Belew's Loved Ones Lay Him to Rest.

Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
