Allen Brady Magan, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Charley and Mary Bell Gordon Magan. Brady was a lifelong, hard-working farmer and a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Coleman Magan; and a sister, Anna Rose Coleman.
Brady is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Sloan "Tookey" Magan, two sons, Keith Magan and wife Shelia and Perry Magan and wife Genna, all of Owensboro; a brother, Larry Magan and wife Charlene of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Brandy, Michael, Jesse and Aaron Magan, all of Owensboro; five great-grandchildren, Shelby, Lindsey, Bella, Landon and Journey; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Brady Magan will be 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Bryce Roberts, 8006 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, KY 42366.
