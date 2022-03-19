HARTFORD — Allen Bryant, 67, of Hartford, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Tell City, Indiana on October 8, 1954, to Veloise Bryant and Myrtle McManaway Bryant. Allen was retired. He owned and operated his own roofing business and later worked for Perdue.
He was preceded in death by his father, Veloise Bryant; two siblings, Bobby Bryant and Yvonne Bryant; and his wife of 31 years, Nancy Mattingly Bryant, on July 29, 2005.
Survivors include his children, Angie Marie Frizzell (Adam) and Allen V. Bryant, II (Laura); mother, Myrtle Bryant; grandchildren, Haylee Frizzell, Emily Jackson (Jordan), Lindsey Bryant, Morgan Frizzell, Brandon Bryant, and Nolan Bryant; two brothers, Rex Bryant (Emma) and Dennis Bryant (Diane); and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of condolence may be made to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main Street, Hartford, KY 42347-1619.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
