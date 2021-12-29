Allen C. Farmer, 95, of Philpot, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 6, 1926, in Ohio County. Allen was retired from Green River Steel as a crane operator after 33 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Mavericks Sunday school class. Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, where he had the honor of piloting an LST ship. During the war, he sailed the Pacific Ocean to the Philippines, to the equator and to Japan twice.
Allen was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Newton Farmer, on Dec. 27, 2014.
Proverbs 31:28 — Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.
Surviving are his daughter, Dianne Farmer of Owensborol; his son, Allen Ray Farmer (Sherry) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Kristi King (Will), Brent Farmer (Laura) and Tamara Tinnell (Jason), all of Louisville; and five great-grandchildren.
Psalm 30:5 — Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
Services for Mr. Farmer will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville with full military honors. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mr. Farmer’s family would like to thank everyone for the many thoughts and prayers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o of First Baptist Church, 230 J R Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented