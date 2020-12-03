CENTRAL CITY — Allen Christopher Jones, 39, of Central City, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home. He was a cook at Cracker Barrel. Allen enjoyed being an umpire at KHSAA and spending time visiting family.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Atwell of Hawesville; sister Thea (Robert) Ramsey of Hawesville; and children Christin (Nicholas) Johnson of Whitesville, Ava Embrey of Owensboro, and Haley Jones of Central City.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
