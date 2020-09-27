CENTRAL CITY — Allen Douglas Antle, 79, of Central City, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Antle was born on Sept. 5, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. He was a brick layer and a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church. Mr. Antle is preceded in death by his wife, Reba Kathleen Antle; son Timothy Antle; and mother Cora Belle Antle.
Survivors include his sons, Bobby Antle and Rickey (Vicki D.) Antle; daughter Vickie E. Antle; stepsons Keith (Sandy) Redfern and Barry (Bonnie) Redfern; stepdaughter Ronda Jeffries; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother Clarence Jones.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with the Rev. Kerry Vincent officiating and the Rev. Steve McElvain assisting. Burial will follow in Shavers Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented