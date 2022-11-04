GREENVILLE — Allen Dwight Richardson II, 48, of Greenville, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3:01 p.m. at his residence. Mr. Richardson was a member of Sharon Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Ashley Mayes Richardson; daughter, Harlee (Ben) Burden; sister, Rebecca (Scottie) Whitehouse; and mother, Cletta Richardson.
Service: 3 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented