CENTERTOWN — Allen G. Porter, 72, formerly of Centertown, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, in Wheeling, West Virginia. Allen lived in St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was born May 30, 1950, in Centertown, the son of the late Glenn and Alma Cox Porter.
Allen was a United States Army veteran. He was a retired jail administrator with the Belmont County Jail System. He also spent his free time as an OHSAA official for both basketball and baseball.
Surviving are his children, Kristen Jarzecki and Chad Porter; brothers, George, Gary, and Kevin Porter; and grandchildren, Judah Jarzecki, Kennedy Porter, and Khloe Porter.
There will be a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Care Funeral Specialists in St. Clarksville, Ohio.
Another funeral service will also be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Charlie Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
