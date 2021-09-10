Allen Oost, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born June 15, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Vernon and Norma Oost. Allen enjoyed camping, building race cars, stock cars and drag cars. He was a comedian and knew no enemies.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Oost; his son, Steven Earl Oost; his son-in-law, Allen Clark; his sister, Juanita Leathem; and his brother, Luther Oost.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Vickie) Oost, Scott (Cynthia) Oost, Pat Clark and Shannon (Stephen) Nofsinger; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Allen Oost may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented