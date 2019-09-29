Allen Otis Short, 80, of Philpot, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Lawrence County, Indiana, to Herschel W. Short and Josephine Kern Short. He was raised in the Fayetteville Baptist Church. He graduated from Williams High School in Williams, Indiana with the Class of 1957. He served in the National Guard and worked at Bedford Building Supply. He retired from Sun Windows as vice president of marketing and sales. He was passionate about cars and motorcycles, loved watching Kyle Busch race and enjoyed woodworking in his early years. He developed myasthenia gravis and suffered for nine years with the disease prior to his death. He will be so very missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-grandson, Tipton Lawson.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia M. Short; a daughter, Velvet C. Murphy (Tim); grandchildren Joshua, Ivy and Sarah Murphy of Bedford, Indiana; stepdaughter Shella Ransom; stepsons Wesley A. Finley (Jennifer) and Larry Keith Finley (Dee); step-grandchildren Christopher Lawson, Michael Lawson, Skylar Finley, Ashton Finley, Johnathon Ybarra and Jasmine Ybarra; and five step-great-grandchildren.
To honor his wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held, and he will be cremated.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented