HARDINSBURG — Allen Wamble, 67, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired superintendent with the Kentucky Department of Highways.
Survivors: son, Aaron Wamble; stepson, Brandon Murphy; daughter, Melissa Wamble; stepdaughters, Kasey Perry and Emily Harned; and brothers, Mark Wamble and David Wamble.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Wamble Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Cancer Society.
