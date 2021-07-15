Allena Eleanor Mattiford, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 20, 1961, in South Bend, Indiana, to William Lloyd and Eleanor Joyce Mattiford. Allena was a manager for the dietary department at Carmel Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Venus Thompson.
She leaves behind her brother, William R. Mattiford; daughter Victoria Thompson; stepchildren Jaquel Thompson, Ramone Thompson and Natalie Emeofa; grandchildren William and Nathaniel Thompson, Tre’a, Christopher and Cearia Bryd and Deveryn and Damian Thompson; great-grandchildren Azlynn and Jaquel Christopher Byrd; and a niece, Rochelle Etheridge.
