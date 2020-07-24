DRAKESBORO — Allie Mae Austin, 92, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12:26 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Austin was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Webster County. She was a homemaker and member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Drakesboro. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and sitting with her friends and neighbors on the front porch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Austin; son Michael A. Dickerson; and brother R.D. Cook.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Phillip) Lyles, Jolly (Marie) Jernigan and Douglas (Teresa) Jernigan; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. David Johnson officiating. Burial in West End Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
