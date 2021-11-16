Allison Kathleen Goris, 61, was called home to our Lord on November 13th, 2021. She was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, to William and Gaye Jones. Allison was a mother to her four children, Matthew, William, Neal, and Kendra. She raised her children with unconditional love with her husband Roger. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Allison achieved her bachelor’s degree in early childhood development, making the dean’s list throughout her education, at Indiana University.
Allison had a bubbly personality that allowed her to make friends with anyone she encountered, and they were blessed to have met her. She had a way of seeing the best in everyone and was always encouraging them to be the best version of themselves. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with her family outside gardening or just enjoying the sun. She also enjoyed taking rides with her husband on their motorcycle or in their corvette.
Allison was preceded in death by her mother, Gaye Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Goris; children, Matthew Touchton, William Goris, Neal Goris, Kendra Lichniak and her husband, Michael Lichniak; her father, William Jones and his wife, Lynn Jones; as well as her grandchildren, Lily Goris and Violet Touchton.
A celebration of life gathering for Allison will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday December 11, 2021, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Allison Goris to The Cleveland Clinics Lung Transplant Fund either online at give.ccf.org, or via mail to Cleveland Clinic Foundation P.O. Box 931517 Cleveland, OH. 44193.
