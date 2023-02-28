Alma Faye (Peach) Kessinger went home to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. She was born in Daviess County to Samuel Justice and Maybell Barnett May 22, 1935. Faye loved her family and spending time with them. She would want this time to be a celebration of her life, remembering those special times she spent with her family and friends.
During her life, she was a devoted Pastor’s wife with her husband, Clifford Peach, and mother to five children, Ray (Ann) Peach of Utica, Danny Peach of Beaver Dam, Hilda (Jerry) of Hartford, Dennis (Jan) of Hartford, and Melvin (Candy) Peach of Hartford. The family also helped raise Debby Bryant of Hartford. She worked 20 years at the Hermitage Nursing Home in Owensboro helping others. Faye was happily married to Clifford Ray Peach and later to Kenny Kessinger.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Clifford Peach and Kenny Kessinger; brothers and sisters, Susie Allen, Jean Allen, Dorothy Ralph, Pete Barnett, Coy Barnett, Bobby Barnett, and Clay Barnett; and a loving son, Melvin Peach.
Left to honor Faye’s memory are her daughter, Hilda Smith (Jerry) of Hartford; three sons, Clifford Ray Peach (Ann) of Utica, Danny Peach of Beaver Dam, and Dennis Peach (Jan) of Hartford; one stepdaughter, Sue Jarvis of Beaver Dam; three stepsons, Kenny Kessinger (Paula) of Minneola, Florida and Jerry Kessinger (Janie) and Tom Kessinger (Jennie), both of Owensboro; special daughters, Debbie Shultz of Hartford and Jill Faulkner of Hartford; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Barnett (Helen) of Utica and Roy Barnett (Shirley) of Whitesville; two sisters, Ernestine Adams (Jim) and Connie Cockrell (Floyd); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel in Hartford, with Bro. Paul Gatewood officiating. Burial will be in Clear Run Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Kessinger.
