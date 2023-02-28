HARTFORD — Alma Geary, 94, of Hartford, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home. She was the owner of Granny’s Country Crafts and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Richard L. Geary and Charles R. (Kim) Geary; daughters, Markeda Tichenor, Rita Eskridge, and Betty S. (Robert) Miller; and brother, Jerry Phelps.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
