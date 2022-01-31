Alma Hillard, 73, of Owensboro died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro, on August 4, 1948 to the late Houston Alan Garner and Etta Evelyn Howe Garner. Alma worked at Kenco Plastics. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her motto later in life was “Getting old is a bitch!”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jesse Ray Hillard, on January 17, 2017; and her twin brother, Allen Garner.
Survivors include a son, Darrell Hillard of Owensboro; a daughter, Sherry Hillard Nix (Jason) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Catherine Hillard, Dalton Hillard (Courtney), Madison Hillard, Gavin Hillard, and Olivia Adams; and great-grandchildren, De’Ray, Gwyneth, Raelynn, and Charlie Beth.
Services will be private. James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
