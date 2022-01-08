DRAKESBORO — Alma Jean Barber, 78, of Drakesboro died, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ms. Barber was born Dec. 24, 1943, in Pineville and was a Security Guard at Logan Aluminum. She was a member of Richardson Chapel General Baptist Church. Ms. Barber was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Barber, Sr.; son, Raymond Barber, Jr.; and granddaughter, Jessy Jenkins.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas Barber and Jeff (Lisa) Barber; grandchildren, Whitney Barber, Breanna Barber, Alli Barber, Gabrielle Walker; great-grandchildren, Asher Willey, Bentley Barber, Cayden Munday, Reece Goff, Blakely Jones.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Bobby Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Peanut Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
