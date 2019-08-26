Alma Jean Boone, 91, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at The Heartford House, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Alma was born on June 14, 1928, in Henderson, to the late Manuel Joseph Clary and Mary Myrtle Clary. She retired after 28 years of service from General Electric Company.
She was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Jean, along with other church members assisted with preparing meals for the neighborhood and was also a member of various church choirs. Jean dedicated many loving years caring for her daughter, Alisa.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Boone in 1990; a daughter, Alisa Ann Boone in 2001; and two sisters, Francis Gish and Marie Carrico.
She is survived by her three sons, David (Amy) Boone of Kingsport, Tennessee, Bruce (Vicki) Boone and Jeff Boone both of Owensboro; a daughter, Mary (John) Survant of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Keith Survant, Brent Boone, Bob Survant, Jennifer Case, Robin Hudson, Jason Boone, and Mark Boone; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joe (Jane) Clary of Rockport, Indiana, Don (JoAnn) Clary of Owensboro, and Bob (Alice Faye) Clary of Russellville, Kentucky; two sisters, Norma Babb of South Carolina and Brenda Day of North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Dennis McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 8 a.m. on Tuesday until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, The Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 and The Alzheimer's Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care provided to their mother and grandmother by Irene Brumley, Claretta Fentress, Betty Roach, Nicki Fentress, Patsy Murphy, and all the staff of The Heartford House.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Alma Jean Boone at www.haleymcginnis.com.
