CENTRAL CITY — Alma Jean Dennis, formerly of Central City, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2:57 p.m. at Bowling Green Medical Center. Mrs. Dennis was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. She was an LPN at Sparks Nursing Home, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Wilburn Shanks; mother, Alberta Mills; and aunt, Geneva Elizabeth Vincent.
She is survived by her children, Jackie (Rodney) Kirtley, of Collegedale, Tennessee, Lisa (Glenn) Francis, of Sugarland, Texas, and Andy (Andrea) Dennis, of Bowling Green; grandchildren Charles (Boonsong) Shaver of Louisville, Kacy (Nick) Lemm of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Kara Kirtley of Gainsville, Georgia, Adam Carpenter of Bowling Green, Lindsey (Dallas) Thierauf, of Louisville, and Logan Dennis, of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Max, Addison, Arya Neva, and Mason.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, with the Rev. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial to follow. Family and friends that would like to follow the funeral procession to the cemetery should meet in the parking lot at Tucker Funeral Home on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends who are attending the service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
