MCHENRY -- Alma Jean Lewis, 74, of McHenry, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Heartford House of Owensboro. She was born Dec. 15, 1944, in Ohio County to the late Gilbert and Flora Maddox Sailings. Alma was a member of the Central City Church of God of Prophecy and was a homemaker.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lewis; an infant son, Mitchell Lewis; two brothers, Ronnie Sailings and Donnie Sailings; and one sister, Peggy Letizia.
Survivors include her children, Tim (Pam) Lewis, Mike (Donna) Lewis, Chris (Edna) Lewis and Sherri (Jeff) Rock; siblings Ray (Debbie) Sailings, Jack (Carla) Sailings, Carol (Roger) Schroader, Lois (Larry) Minton, Evelyn Shepherd, Robin Black and Bonnie (Jack) Casey. Alma was blessed with seven grandchildren, Rebecca Ketchem, Stacey Lewis, Alex Hamilton, Brandon Rock, Briley Lewis, Camryn Lewis and Brittany Rock; and two great-grandchildren, Maddox Hamilton and Clayton Rock.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Sam Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Alma Jean Lewis by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
