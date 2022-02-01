HARDINSBURG — Alma Jean Smith, 84, of Cloverport, died January 30, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Breckinridge Mennonite Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by 8 children, Roger Smith, Ricky Smith, Robert Smith, Ronald Smith, Steve Smith, Sandra Bellew, Mable Duke, and Cynthia McCarty; one brother, William Smith; and two sisters, Marcella Diehl and Roberta Wirtz.
Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Calvary Temple Cemetery in Balltown. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
