FRANKLIN — Alma June May, of Franklin, died Friday, November 5, 2021 in Bowling Green, surrounded by her loving family. She had previously resided in Beaver Dam, and Sedalia.
June was born in the town of Echols on September 14, 1940, the daughter of Elliott and Ercie Jones, who owned the local grocery store. Before being medically discharged, she served briefly in the United States Air Force. In 1962, she married Walter “Freck” May and together they had two children.
She had varied occupations throughout her life including nursing assistant, deputy jailer, and tool management at the Tennessee Valley Authority. June was an intensely kind and nurturing mother, the job of which she was most proud. She enjoyed painting, cross-stitch, and had a tremendous interest in genealogy, which kept her busy in her later years. She was also a voracious reader, requiring all of her books to have at least a little “murder & mayhem.”
She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Beaver Dam and, later in life, attended Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Freck” May; her two brothers, William E. and Freeman Jones; and nephew, Michael Jones.
She is survived by her sister, Regina Jones Franklin; two children, Marty Bolka (Jeff), of Beaver Dam, and Dirk May-Fitzgerald, of Franklin; six grandchildren, Ashley Cleaveland, Shelby Fryrear, Tyler Bolka, Jalyn Bolka, Zoe Brownfield, and Eden May-Fitzgerald; and nine great-grandchildre, Emilia, Skye, Evan, Gibson, Elliott, Elise, David-Michael, Kynlie and Parker. June loved them all with her whole heart.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
The family requests that all attendees to visitation or the funeral wear a mask or face covering for the safety of everyone involved.
