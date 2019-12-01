Alma L. Woodward, 100, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 26, 1919, in Daviess County to the late A.D. & Emma B. Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Woodward; two brothers; three sisters; and one grandson.
Survivors include her daughters, Marilyn (George) Bratcher and Becky (John Riley) Quinn; grandchildren Susan (Tony), Brenda, Donna (Bob), Tracy (Don), Melody (Steve), Chuck (Annie) and Linette (Frank); several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is after noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
