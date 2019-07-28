Alma Wright Montgomery, 107½, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Carmel Home. She was born Jan. 15, 1912, in Saint Marie, Illinois, to the late Roy and Bertha Michl Wright.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Montgomery was preceded in death by her siblings, Florence Murray, John Wright, Margie Wright, Jeanie Weaver, Irene Gray, Gilbert Wright and Betty Johnson.
After working in several capacities at the hospital, Alma retired from Daviess County Hospital in 1977 after many years of service in the nursery, where she loved on and cared for countless newborn babies. After retiring, she spent several years volunteering with various organizations doing good work in the community. Alma was a woman strong in her faith, loved by many, and one who was favored in her life. She was one of the first residents at the Roosevelt House and lived there independently until she was 103 years old. She was a caregiver to several of her friends at the Roosevelt House who were younger than her. She and her friends were faithful walkers, making many laps on the ninth floor hallways of the Roosevelt House. She was an avid quilter and she embroidered countless sets of pillowcases as wedding gifts for family and friends. Alma credited her long life to waking up and giving each day to the Lord, trust in Him carried her. Her goal was to live to 100, every day after that was a bonus.
Alma shared this wisdom with her family: "Treasures from here I will take are memories of the love and Years we have shared. I'll look forward to seeing each of you in your time and while I wait I hope the Lord's table needs some adornment. I was always good with stitch work, and can't stand idle hands."
Alma is survived by her siblings, Bertha "Birdie" Wedding of Philpot and William "Bill" Wright of Owensboro; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 6 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family of Alma Montgomery can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented