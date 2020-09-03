On Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, Almeda “Gi-Gi” Kathryn Chenault, loving wife and mother of three children, passed way at home at the amazing age of 92.
Almeda was born March 2, 1928, in Detroit to the late James and Almeda Leishman. On July 18, 1947, she married the love of her life, Murvel James Chenault Jr. They raised two sons, David and Keith, and one daughter, Alicia.
Almeda was soft spoken and gentle, but her presence alone would immediately light up a room due to a quick wit and infectious smile. She adored being a wife and a mother, always loving and always providing comfort to those who needed it most. Almeda had the appearance of a Norman Rockwell painting but beneath this sweet All-American exterior beat the heart of a true genre fan. She was an avid reader of science fiction and horror, and she loved digging into a good Stephen King novel. A fervent fan of horror films, Almeda created a special bond with her grandson, P.J., by passing along this love of all things that go bump in the night, and the two shared nearly 33 years worth of Scary Movie Nights, even right up until her passing. She was a generous soul who gave to many local and national charities to support causes which helped her fellow man.
Almeda was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Murvel James Chenault Jr., in 1996; two sisters, Mary and Myrtle; and five brothers, J. C., Stanley, John, James and Harry.
She is survived by her children, Alicia (Randy) Gilles, Keith (Theresa) Chenault and David Chenault; her grandchildren, P.J. (Katrina) Starks, Ross (Alyssa) Gilles, Jeremy (April), Tiffany (Joe), Jordan (Oanhs), Tamara (Tavares), Donovan and Maverick; and great-grandchildren Logan, Connor, Bryson, Isabella, Kylie, Addie, Brantley and Tristan.
The funeral service for Mrs. Chenault will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
