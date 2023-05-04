Aloysius Gregory “A.G.” Schwallie, 92, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Heartford House in Owensboro under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. A.G. was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Ash Ridge, Ohio to the late Henry Edward Schwallie and Genevieve Mary Germann Schwallie. He served in the United States Army’s Military Police Corps in Okinawa, Japan as an E-2 Private Second Class in the late 1940s. He then moved to Owensboro in 1950 where he spent the remainder of his life. He retired from Premium Allied Tool in Philpot in 2005 after 33 years of service in maintenance/welding.
A.G. was fondly known as a “tinkerer” to his family and friends. He loved working with his hands, and he invented numerous mechanical devices and gadgets for use by himself or others close to him to make daily life easier or at least more enjoyable. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and he was also a fan of motorcycles. His love of riding started as a teenager with a small motorbike, and he continued riding into his 80s. He remained active and independent throughout his life and greatly enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of spending time with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Mary Joan Duffey, Bernadette Naylor, Albert Schwallie, and Teresa Ledbetter; ex-wife and mother of his children, Barbara Ann Lamar Moore; and his wife of 34 years, Charlotte Marcella Trodglen Schwallie.
Survivors include five children, Vicki Ann (Gary) Fort of Brevard, North Carolina, Sandra Kay (Brent) Waltrip of Greenville, Gregory Wayne (Melissa) Schwallie of Owensboro, Christel Gay (Lanny) Harper of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and Richard H. Schwallie (Melanie Ewers) of Spottsville; two stepchildren, Maurita Lynn (Mark) Fletcher of Moore, Oklahoma and Billy (Marla) Nix of Marietta, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Laura (William) Castleberry, Ryan (Taylor) Fort, Luke (Amie) Waltrip, Calli Waltrip (Tom Grayson), Rebekah (Jonathan) Tanner, Sarah (Darren) Welborn, Carissa (Josh) Carr, LeAndra (Juston) Holder, Erika (Jordan) Gash, and Leah Schwallie; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of gifts to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
