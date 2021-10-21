HAWESVILLE — Alta Mae Nichols, 93, of Hawesville, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. She was born in Hancock County on Dec. 16, 1927, to the late Albert and Inez Ingram Gibbs. Alta Mae was of the Baptist faith and a farmer. She loved her family dearly, enjoyed gardening, flowers and bird watching.
Alta Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Norville Nichols; granddaughter Jennifer Stephens Benzel; grandson Jason Nichols; son-in-law Jimmy Daily; siblings James Gibbs, Mary Miranda, Bobby Gibbs, Dorothy Blinzinger and William Gibbs; and two infant sisters.
Alta Mae is survived by her children, Jeanie (Gerald) Stephens, Kay (Tim) Roberts, Susan Daily, Tommy (Joyce) Nichols and Joey Nichols; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way; siblings Randy Gibbs and Linda Gibbs; along with many nieces and nephews.
Private services were held Tuesday at Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville was entrusted with care.
Share your memories and condolences with Alta Mae’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented