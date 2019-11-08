Altha Nadine Shaw, 82, of Owensboro, passed into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Olney, Oklahoma, to the late A.M. (Bud) and Mayme (Butler) Graves. Nadine married her husband, James Harlan Shaw of Whitesville, on June 30, 1955, at First Baptist Church in Coalgate, Oklahoma. She was a dedicated member of Third Baptist Church. She also enjoyed canning vegetables from the garden, reading, working puzzles and texting with her children and grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by her brothers, Carson and John Graves; and her sister, Aline Willard.
Nadine is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Harlan Shaw; daughters Connie (Gary) Yule of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Debbie (Max) Speer of Lancaster, Texas, and Linda (Roy) Celaya of Midland, Texas; a sister, Betty Whiteley of Ada, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law Claudean Graves of Baytown, Texas and Louise O'Steen of Owensboro; brother-in-law Lee Roy Shaw of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, P.O. Box 808, Owensboro, KY 42302; Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or to the charity of your choice.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
