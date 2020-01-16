Althea Mae “Pinky” Houston, 90, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Hillcrest HealthCARE Center in Owensboro. Althea Mae Sellers was born May 6, 1929, in Beech Grove to the late Clifton and Ernestine Thompson Sellers, was married to Hugh Walker Houston on May 27, 1950, and was better known as “Pinky” to both her family and friends.
Althea was a homemaker, an antique dealer and earlier worked at General Electric in Owensboro. She enjoyed playing cards and throwing parties for both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Althea was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hugh W. Houston, who died April 30, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Hugh Walker Houston Jr. (Faye) of Owensboro; and a daughter, Kathy Mae Riddle of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Althea’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Althea Mae “Pinky” Houston family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
