Beaver Dam -- Alton C. Mitchell, 80, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. He was born Oct. 10, 1939, in McHenry, served in the U.S. Army and was an electrician in the aerospace field.
Alton was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Walter Mitchell; mother Opalea Minton Nelson; stepfather Walter Dee Nelson; and brothers James Francis Mitchell, Alexander Ezra Mitchell and Walter David Mitchell.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Dukes (Brian); grandchildren McKenna and Abby Dukes; and sister Debbie Frey.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Mike Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
