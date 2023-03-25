Alton Casey “Hoss” Holloway, 55, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Alton was a disabled veteran who served in the Army.
Survivors: parents, Russell and Beverly Fulkerson, and sisters, Donna Holloway and Russella (Andrew) Miller.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 West 5th Street Road, Owensboro. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the church.
Cardinal Cremation Society is entrusted with the care of Mr. Holloway.
Commented