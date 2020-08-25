FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alton Dean Henderson, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida, just after midnight on Father’s Day.
He was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Pettit, Kentucky, to the late Thomas E. and Ruth W. Henderson of Owensboro.
Al was a local musician in Louisville for 30 years before he retired to Fort Myers.
He was a Christian, and he loved to fish and travel.
He is survived by his loving companion, Jean Harper of Bardstown; his sons, Brett Henderson of Louisville and Bart Henderson of Fort Myers Beach, Florida; and daughter Belina Henderson of Fort Myers Beach; along with five granddaughters, Casie, Brandi, Samantha, Lani and Alex; and nine great-grandchildren. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Due to circumstances, there will be no services. Condolences can be expressed on legacy.com.
Commented