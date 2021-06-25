Alva Owen Pate, 46, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 2, 1974, to Michael O. and Judy Mattingly Pate. Owen was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. He loved watching movies and television with popcorn and coke. Owen did janitorial type work at the Opportunity Center for many years. Anyone Owen met, he considered them a friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael O. Pate; and a sister, Kim Canary.
Owen is survived by his mother, Judy C. Pate; sister Karen (Ryan) Wahnsiedler; brother Aaron (Megan) Pate; nieces and nephews Patrick Canary, Amber Bridges, Emily Wahnsiedler and Kate Wahnsiedler; great-nieces Sophie Bridges and Lainey Bridges; special cousins Corey Mattingly and Gwen Roby; his caregiver, Jacobe Crowley; and many aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Columba Catholic Church in Lewisport with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Owens family will be greeting friends at St. Columba Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. until service time Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral costs.
