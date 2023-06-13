CENTRAL CITY — Alvernon Randolph, 87, of Central City, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 1:56 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and a retired Peabody Coal Miner.
Survivors: sister, Nelda Carter.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
